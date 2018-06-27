Glitter pizza: check out this sparkly meal

Who doesn't love a bit of sparkle, but how would you feel if it was on your pizza?

A restaurant in America has started serving a glittery rainbow pizza.

The ingredients are listed as "unicorn puke". Nice!

But really it's just special edible glitter so don't try this at home with any old glitter.

So far it's proved popular with those who've tried it.

It started as a limited edition last year but so many people wanted it, it's been brought back.

Mark Peters runs the pizzeria in Los Angeles.

He said "I've noticed everyone from kids who are, like, 2 years old losing their minds over it to people that are in their 70s ordering these pizzas".

And we thought pizzas couldn't get any better.