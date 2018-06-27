Saddleworth Moor: Greater Manchester firefighters tackle fire

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire on moorland in Greater Manchester.

It's become so big smoke from it can be seen for miles and it's now also visible from space.

The blaze on Saddleworth Moor means some people living nearby have had to leave their homes.

It's because strong winds are helping the fire and smoke to spread.

Police have described it as a "major incident" and that the Army is on standby to help.

The fire started on Sunday but because it's been so hot it started up again.

No one has been hurt but people living nearby have been told to keep their windows and doors shut.

It's also meant two schools, Mossley Hollins High and Buckton Vale Primary, have been closed.