The dog trained to save lives

Poncho is a super pooch!

He's a police dog with a very special skill.

This hero hound has been trained to perform CPR which could help save someone's life.

CPR is short for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and involves pressing down on someone's chest if they are unconscious, to try to restart their heart.

Poncho's been taught to use his paws to do this.

He can also check for a pulse by putting his ear to his owner's chest.

Watch him in action - don't worry it's just a demo.

The officer is pretending to need help and Poncho knows to keep going until he stands up.

What a paw-some pair!

