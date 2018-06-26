Do you think smoking should be banned outside school?

Standing up for a cause you believe in can be hard, particularly if it means maybe standing up to your parents!

But that's exactly what these students did when they decided that they no longer wanted to allow adults to smoke near their school entrance.

Their headteacher said the students were not happy about passing through the smoke each day, and were concerned about the health issues that secondhand smoke might cause.

While secondhand smoke, when you breath in smoke from cigarettes but don't smoke directly, is not nearly as dangerous as smoking itself but can still be damaging to breathe in, in a similar way to pollution.

Find out what this school did to stop the smokers outside their school gates!