Smoking: Should it be banned at the school gates?

Do you think smoking should be banned outside school?

Standing up for a cause you believe in can be hard, particularly if it means maybe standing up to your grown ups!

But that's exactly what these pupils did when they decided that they no longer wanted to allow adults to smoke near their school entrance.

Their head teacher said the students were not happy about passing through the smoke each day, and were concerned about the health issues that second-hand smoke might cause.

While second-hand smoke - which is when you breathe in smoke from cigarettes, but don't smoke directly - is not nearly as dangerous as smoking itself, it can still be damaging to breathe in, in a similar way to pollution.

What do you think?

