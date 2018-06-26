play
Last updated at 07:33

Plastic: Six-year-old Ella's paddleboarding litter pick up

We all know it's important to do something to help tackle the problem of waste plastic.

Maybe you're ditching plastic straws, recycling more or using less packaging in your lunch box.

But how about doing a litter pick? On a paddleboard!

Six-year-old Ella and her mum have paddled 22 miles along the entire Salcombe-Kingsbridge estuary in south Devon picking up bits of plastic and rubbish as they went.

Watch them in action!

