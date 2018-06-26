play
Last updated at 13:22

Heatwave: Why is the weather so hot and sunny in the UK?

It's going to be hot and sunny all over the UK this week.

It's because of a change in air pressure which is blocking the UK's usual cloud and rain.

The result will be lots of high temperatures all over the country from around 25 Celsius to about 30 Celsius.

On Monday the highest temperature of 30.1 Celsius was recorded at Hampton waterworks in west London.

Child on beachGetty Images

The year's previous record temperature had been 29.1 Celsius in April at St James's Park in central London.

In Scotland, the highest temperature of 26.7 Celsius was recorded in Balmoral, while the same temperature was also reached in Castlederg, Northern Ireland.

Temperatures reached 28.7 Celsius in Usk, in south-east Wales.

People are being told to drink lots of water, wear sun cream and try to stay cool.

The Met Office, which predicts the weather, has issued a yellow health warning for the west and north-east of England because heatwaves can be dangerous for some people with health conditions - or who are elderly.

If you've got hay fever, you could find yourself suffering with very high levels of pollen across England, Wales and Northern Ireland throughout the week.

Speed limits are in place on some train lines because of worries about the temperature on rail tracks.

Comments

  • Comment number 5. Posted by BeigeRunningBear

    7 minutes ago
    Also, yes, my hay fever is really bad at the moment, so make sure you take an Anti-Hystermine (is that how you spell it?) and take some tissues if you're popping out!

  • Comment number 4. Posted by BeigeRunningBear

    10 minutes ago
    I'm coping with the heat by drinking lots of water and eating lots of Ice Cream!!!
    I don't like it when it's this hot, 18-20c is about my heat, not too cold, not too hot...just (you guessed it, GOLDILOCKS ALERT)...right!

    Also, I like the new Newsround Layout and the fact you don't have to email to comment on things anymore!

  • Comment number 3. Posted by WhitePianoLemon

    35 minutes ago
    I'm coping with the weather really well but there're a few occasions where sometimes I can't handle it because it's too hot!

  • Comment number 2. Posted by pink Unicorn

    43 minutes ago
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment number 1. Posted by pink Unicorn

    43 minutes ago
    If it’s a hot day at school I go down to the shop near school and buy an ice cream. Unluckily we have to wear tights all year round. It gets so boiling!
