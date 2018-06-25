Meet Man Engine - a giant mechanical puppet!

He might look like a huge robot, but Man Engine is actually a...puppet!

In fact he's the largest mechanical puppet ever built in the UK.

At a whopping 11 metres tall he's almost the height of three double decker buses.

Man Engine was built in Cornwall back in 2016, to celebrate its mining heritage.

Now's he's going on a tour of the UK - visiting various towns and cities in Wales and Yorkshire.

Imagine seeing him walk down your road!