World Cup: Five times England wowed their fans!

Lastly, it's that most celebrated of England wins - the World Cup itself. In 1966 the tournament took place in England and it was a dramatic final against (who else) West Germany. The match went to extra time which featured a hat-trick by Geoff Hurst and saw England finally win 4-2 after extra time, leading to the famous commentary quote: "They think it's all over... it is now." England fans will hope World Cup 2018 is as memorable!!