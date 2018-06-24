World Cup: Five times England wowed their fans!

As England beat Panama 6-1 in the World Cup, here's five times they've got a result that delighted their fans.
What fans saw at the World Cup 2018 against Panama was something pretty special for England followers. England beat Panama 6-1 with a hat-trick by Harry Kane and goals from Jesse Lingard and John Stones. It's their biggest win in a World Cup EVER. Most England fans have never seen anything like it - five goals went in before half time! But though it's rare, it's not the only time England have made their fans' day...
Back in 2001 England were trying to qualify for the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan and had to play Germany in Munich. England had recently lost to Germany in the final game at the old Wembley Stadium with Germany winning 1-0. But this time a team including Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, David Beckham and Paul Scholes made some cherished memories for England. Michael Owen (pictures) scored a hat-trick as England beat their old rivals 5-1.
Euro 96 was a great tournament for England even though they ended up being knocked out in the semi finals (by Germany!) But earlier in the competition they had to play the Netherlands, famous for having loads of great players and playing total football. Against all expectations, England were amazing and beat the Dutch 4-1. Match of the Day star Alan Shearer scored two goals in a famous win for the three lions.
This was more relief than celebration. England were on the verge of missing the World Cup in 2002 when David Beckham scored a very last gasp free kick against Greece which got England the points and the tickets to the World Cup. Sadly when they got there they were knocked out by Brazil. But fans try not to dwell on that bit too much.
Lastly, it's that most celebrated of England wins - the World Cup itself. In 1966 the tournament took place in England and it was a dramatic final against (who else) West Germany. The match went to extra time which featured a hat-trick by Geoff Hurst and saw England finally win 4-2 after extra time, leading to the famous commentary quote: "They think it's all over... it is now." England fans will hope World Cup 2018 is as memorable!!