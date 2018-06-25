play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 05:51

New Paddington Bear 50p coin being released

Paddington bear coins releasedRoyal Mint

We've already seen 50 pence pieces with Peter Rabbit and friends on them. Now Paddington Bear is getting his very special 50p coin too!

The Royal Mint, which makes coins for the UK, has released two special new commemorative coins to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his first adventure in A Bear Called Paddington.

The coins officially went on sale on Monday 18 June, but you'll need more than 50p if you want to get your hands on one.

They currently cost £10 each.

Because the designs are in colour, showing Paddington in his famous blue duffle coat and red hat of Paddington's, they look quite different to a normal 50p.

These two coins show Paddington outside Buckingham Palace and at Paddington Station - two of the most famous locations from his adventures.

epa06772677 Paddington Bear poses for photographs on Millennium Bridge in front of St Paul"s Cathedral in Central London, Britain, 30 May 2018. The photocall marked the launch of late British author Michael Bond"s final book, titled Paddington at St Paul"s". EPA/WILL OLIVEREPA
The last Paddington bear book was called Paddington at St Paul's. Maybe it could be the location for a future Paddington 50p

The character of Paddington, the friendly bear from Peru with a love for marmalade, was first created in 1958 by Michael Bond, who wrote the book series.

Anne Jessopp, who is in charge at the Royal Mint said: "It's wonderful to be able to celebrate a character from popular culture as well-loved as Paddington Bear, and the 60th anniversary of the books seemed an appropriate time. I'm sure Paddington would be very honoured to be the first Peruvian bear to appear on British coins".

Congratulations Paddington!

Next time you get a 50 pence piece in your change, maybe just have a check to see if Paddington's sneaked in by accident.

More like this
Paddington Bear

Paddington: Six of his most-loved sayings

Two versions of Paddington the Bear

Tributes paid to Paddington author

Beatrix Potter coins

New 50p Beatrix Potter coins released

Picture of coin with English breakfast on it
1:05

A - Zee of the new 10pee!

Top Stories
Reporter Hayley looks to her right, sitting on the ground next to a wall covered in graffiti. Next to her are the words 'Hayley investigates homelessness'

Charities worried about a rise in homeless children

A picture of Ariana Grande as a young girl with text asking 'Can you guess who this is?'

Can you guess which singer this is?

Ronaldo being given yellow card

What is VAR and why's everyone talking about it?

Newsround Home