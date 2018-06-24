Great Exhibition of the North: Watch the dramatic drone display

Thousands of people took to the banks of the River Tyne last night to mark the beginning of the Great Exhibition of The North.

An aerial display of drones, fireworks and live music lit up the sky to kick off an 80-day festival celebrating the North of England's scientific and artistic achievements.

Organisers think up to three million people are expected to visit the event around Newcastle and Gateshead.

It takes place from 22 June to 9 September.

Take a look.