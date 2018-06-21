Algeria turns OFF the internet

Getty Images/Reza

Algeria has turned off its internet for the whole country to try to stop cheating in school exams.

The blackout will be in place for the whole of the exam season - from 20 - 25 June.

Nobody will be able to get online - via their mobile phone, tablet or computer for an hour after the start of each high school diploma exam to stop any leaks.

It's after questions were leaked online in 2016 both before and during tests.

Lots of people were found to have used those questions to cheat.

Last year, the authorities tried to stop it by shutting down social media access - but that was not thought to be tough enough.

Nouria Benghabrit is the Education Minister. She says Facebook will also be banned every day, all day between 20-25 June.

Education Minister Nouria Benghabrit said the country could not "passively" accept any leaks

She says she's "not comfortable" with the decision, but says "we should not passively stand in front of such a possible leak".

Phones and tablets are also banned in exam halls. Metal detectors have been set up at their entrances to check no-one is trying to sneak one in.

CCTV cameras and programmes to jam mobile phones have also been installed at places where the exams are printed.

More than 700,000 students will sit the high school exams this week. They'll get their results from 22 July. Good luck guys!