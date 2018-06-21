Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
CBBC
Newsround
CBBC iPlayer
CBBC on TV
Bitesize
CBeebies
Own It
CBBC Help
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Home
Menu
Home
Shows
Games
Quizzes
Watch
Join In
Topics
Newsround
Newsround
play
Watch
Newsround
21 June 2018
21 June 2018
Last updated at
10:31
Should mobile phones be banned in schools?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
You've been telling us whether you think mobile phones should be banned at schools.
Top Stories
Brexit: What's going on?
1h ago
an hour ago
Starbucks: No more plastic straws (by 2020)
29m ago
29 minutes ago
Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened
22m ago
23 minutes ago
Newsround Home