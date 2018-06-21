play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:11

It's a girl: New Zealand's Prime Minister has a baby

Tweet showing New Zealand prime minister, her husband and her new baby@jacindaardern

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern has had a baby girl.

She confirmed the news on social media this morning, telling the world the weight of her baby - 7.3lb.

Ms Ardern went to a hospital in the city of Auckland early on Thursday morning, four days after she was due to have her first child.

She's only the second world leader to give birth while doing the job of prime minister.

New Zealand Prime MinisterGetty Images
Congratulations to New Zealand's prime minster who's had a baby girl

In 1990, Benazir Bhutto gave birth to a daughter while serving as Pakistan's prime minister.

The 37-year-old has now passed on her duties to the Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

She will be off work for 6 weeks.

Jacinda Ardern is the youngest prime minister the country has had since 1856.

More like this

Zara Tindall

Queen has a new great-grandchild

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Chicago West: Newsround's top five celebrity baby names

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their new baby

Royal baby news: It's a boy!

Silver Fern (Black, White and Blue), by Kyle Lockwood, flies on top of the Wellington Town Hall on 12 October 2015 in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand chooses possible new national flag

New Zealand women's football team celebrating a goal against Columbia in August, 2016 in Brazil

New Zealand Football: Women's team get equal pay

Elliot the guinea pig

New Zealand Police's guinea pig recruit

Top Stories

Image shows the Duchess of Cambridge smiling at new born Prince Louis

Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince to be christened

Boris Johnson gesticulates strongly against a Leave poster

Brexit: What's going on?

An ambulance carries one of the rescued boys to hospital as people look on

Thailand cave rescue: Rescued boys are 'happy and well'

Newsround Home