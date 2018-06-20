Orca spotted swimming near Plymouth coast

This is something you don't see every day.

A family managed to film what experts think is an Orca whilst they were out kayaking near Plymouth.

Orcas are the largest species of dolphin.

Although the National Marine Aquarium says it can't be 100% sure what it is, James Wright who works there says it's a special sight.

He said: "Orcas can be found around the British Isles but not in any great numbers, they are normally confined to more northerly areas off the shores of Scotland and the islands of Orkney and Shetland."

