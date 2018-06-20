play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:31

Orca spotted swimming near Plymouth coast

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

This is something you don't see every day.

A family managed to film what experts think is an Orca whilst they were out kayaking near Plymouth.

Orcas are the largest species of dolphin.

Although the National Marine Aquarium says it can't be 100% sure what it is, James Wright who works there says it's a special sight.

He said: "Orcas can be found around the British Isles but not in any great numbers, they are normally confined to more northerly areas off the shores of Scotland and the islands of Orkney and Shetland."

Wow what a spot!

More like this

An orca
play
1:30

Grannies rule! Even for orcas

Orca
play
2:34

UK scientists need your help spotting orcas

Trainers work with Orca killer whales during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California (19 March 2014)

Last ever orca show at SeaWorld San Diego

Top Stories

A plastic container is filled with water from a tap in Kawangware district of Nairobi, Kenya April 18, 2018.

Hosepipe ban - tips to save water

Girls going to school

Lessons to prevent knife crime

DIY slime
play
1:52

Slime: What's the deal?

Newsround Home