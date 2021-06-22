play
Watch Newsround

Newsround Generation meets Windrush Generation

In 1948, Britain was just starting to recover from World War II. Thousands of buildings had been bombed, loads of houses were destroyed and it all needed to be rebuilt.

In the Caribbean, lots of young men and women had served in the British armed forces because, at the time, many Caribbean countries were still under British rule and not yet independent.

After the war, some of them answered an advert to come to Britain where there were lots of different jobs to do.  These people became known as the Windrush Generation, named after the ship that brought the first arrivals to the UK - the Empire Windrush.

The Newsround Generation have sat down with their grandparents from the Windrush Generation to find out what life was like for them growing up and why they felt they had to leave the Caribbean.

If you would like to know more about the Windrush Generation then watch our Special Programme.

Watch more videos

Newsround Generation meets Windrush Generation
Video

Newsround Generation meets Windrush Generation

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it
Video

How to enjoy wildlife without disturbing it

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown
Video

Angel is enjoying life after shielding in lockdown

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'
Video

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?
Video

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?
Video

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Top Stories

Empire Windrush

Windrush Day: Celebrations and storytelling

comments
two girls working together on ipad

Have you been affected by your school bubble popping?

comments
Billy Gilmour

Euro 2020: Scotland player tests positive for coronavirus

comments
Newsround Home