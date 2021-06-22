In 1948, Britain was just starting to recover from World War II. Thousands of buildings had been bombed, loads of houses were destroyed and it all needed to be rebuilt.

In the Caribbean, lots of young men and women had served in the British armed forces because, at the time, many Caribbean countries were still under British rule and not yet independent.

After the war, some of them answered an advert to come to Britain where there were lots of different jobs to do. These people became known as the Windrush Generation, named after the ship that brought the first arrivals to the UK - the Empire Windrush.

The Newsround Generation have sat down with their grandparents from the Windrush Generation to find out what life was like for them growing up and why they felt they had to leave the Caribbean.

If you would like to know more about the Windrush Generation then watch our Special Programme.