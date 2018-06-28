What was the Battle of Stalingrad?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The Battle of Stalingrad

The World Cup in Russia is well under way and some of the games have been played in the city of Volgograd, including England's first game against Tunisia.

You might have heard of the city of Volgograd, but until 1961, it was actually known as Stalingrad.

In World War II, there was a huge battle there between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

It is known as the Battle of Stalingrad and the number of people who were killed in the fighting was huge.

What happened in the Battle of Stalingrad?

Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941. The battle of Stalingrad began in August 1942, when German troops tried to take control of the city.

Stalingrad was felt to be an important city in Germany's effort to take control of the south of Russia and the oilfields in that region.

It was also symbolically important to the Germans, as the city was named after the Russian leader at the time, Joseph Stalin who, for his part, told the Russian army to defend the city at all costs - "Not a step backwards".

The brutal battle resulted in huge destruction in the city, caused by intense bombardment that turned buildings into rubble.

The fighting between the soldiers was also intense on the ground and went from house to house.

AFP This badly damaged building is called Pavlov's House and was the scene of heavy fighting

In November of that year, three Soviet armies counter-attacked from outside the city.

They cut off the German armies from their supplies and managed to trap thousands of German soldiers inside the city.

During terrible freezing cold conditions, heavy fighting continued, with the German leader Adolf Hitler attempting to get supplies to his soldiers from the air.

But after two months, they had used up all of their ammunition and food and were forced to surrender.

The Soviet Union won the battle, five months, one week and three days after it had started.

Reuters Earlier this year, a military parade featuring T-90 tanks took place in the city to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the battle.

Why is the Battle of Stalingrad remembered?

It is thought that Germany and its allies suffered casualties and losses of over 700,000 soldiers in the battle. Russia had more than a million soldiers killed and hurt.

Some experts say that during the battle of Stalingrad, the average life expectancy of a Soviet soldier was just 24 hours.

Many thousands of ordinary people who lived in the city and couldn't escape also died.

However, the battle was seen as a turning point in the war in Europe. Not only had Germany lost an important battle in Stalingrad but their resources had also been seriously weakened.

The battle is often said to be the largest confrontation of World War II because of the number of people killed and injured and it is remembered as one of most brutal and important battles in history.