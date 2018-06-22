Comments: Send us your Windrush stories

It is 70 years since many people from the Caribbean came to Britain for work.

They are known as the Windrush Generation, named after the ship that brought the first arrivals to the UK, called the Empire Windrush.

They were invited to apply for jobs here in 1948, when Britain was recovering from the destruction of World War II.

Thousands of buildings had been bombed, loads of houses were destroyed and it all needed to be rebuilt.

Send us your stories

We want to hear the stories of your Windrush family member.

Maybe you have pictures of your family when they lived in the Caribbean?

Or perhaps you have a message for the Windrush Generation?

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.