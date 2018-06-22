play
Comments: Send us your Windrush stories

It is 70 years since many people from the Caribbean came to Britain for work.

They are known as the Windrush Generation, named after the ship that brought the first arrivals to the UK, called the Empire Windrush.

They were invited to apply for jobs here in 1948, when Britain was recovering from the destruction of World War II.

Thousands of buildings had been bombed, loads of houses were destroyed and it all needed to be rebuilt.

