Paper straws: Why McDonald's is in trouble over new straws

Getty Images

Fast-food chain McDonald's has got into trouble because their paper straws can't be recycled.

The burger restaurant, famous for the Happy Meal, has left some customers feeling a bit sad. Many people thought the new straws were better for the environment.

Last year McDonald's ditched their plastic straws, even though they were recyclable, in all their UK restaurants. The company said it was part of a big drive to be "greener."

So what's the problem with McDonald's new paper straws?

Some customers complained and said they dissolved too quickly, especially in a milkshake. This year McDonald's introduced thicker paper straws, but that made it harder for them to be recycled.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "As a result of customer feedback, we have strengthened our paper straws, so while the materials are recyclable, their current thickness makes it difficult for them to be processed by our waste solution providers, who also help us recycle our paper cups."

The fast-food chain gets through 1.8 million straws every day in the UK and said they are working hard to find a solution to make their straws better for the environment.

"This waste from our restaurants does not go to landfill, but is used to generate energy," the company added.

McDonald's isn't the only big company to axe plastic straws.

Why are straws a problem?

We use an estimated 8.5 billion plastic straws every year in the UK. They're among the top 10 items found in beach clean-ups.

Most straws are made from plastics called polypropylene and polystyrene which, unless recycled, take hundreds of years to decompose and are only used for a very short time

WATCH: Meet the kids on a mission to ban plastic straws

Getty Images

Many end up in landfill and the oceans, and the BBC programme Blue Planet II showed the damage plastic can cause to marine wildlife.

Who else is banning straws?

Some of the big supermarkets are trying to put straws to one side.

Getty Images

Waitrose removed all plastic straws from its shelves last year.

Another big supermarket called Morrisons says it no longer buy plastic drinking straws.

Iceland, says it aims to be "plastic-free" by 2023. It has already removed plastic straws from its own label range.

Restaurant Pizza Express decided to change its plastic straws to biodegradable last year. They said it was after this letter was sent to them by 5-year old girl called Ava.

Pizza Express

Does everyone think it's a good idea?

Some campaigners say straws are really important to help disabled people drink.

AFP

UK Paralympic legend Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has said paper or glass alternatives are not always suitable or safe.

Baroness Grey-Thompson said she supported environmentally friendly initiatives but said disabled people could be "seriously disadvantaged if we can't find a proper alternative".