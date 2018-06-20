Chalky the tortoise has been reunited with his family after daring escape

play
Last updated at 06:40

Chalky the Tortoise has been reunited with his family after escaping from his home in Suffolk.

The spur-thighed tortoise had been on the run for seven days after leaving his owner's garden.

Chalky and EllaRSPCA
Chalky the Tortoise with owner Ella

Even after putting up missing posters in the area, there had been no sign of Chalky.

But the 60-year-old travelling tortoise hadn't strayed too far from home.

Missing PosterRSPCA
Missing poster made by Chalky's owner nine-year-old Ella

He was found by a local man, who kept him safe while he phoned the RSPCA.

RSPCA officer Nicola SullivanRSPCA
RSPCA officer Nicola Sullivan with Chalky

While collecting Chalky the RSPCA officer Nicola Sullivan spotted the missing poster drawn by his owner nine-year-old Ella and brought him home.

Chalky was soon reunited with his fellow tortoise 'Spot,' who also tried to escape but was found down the garden path before he could complete his mission.

Chalky and his friend SpotRSPCA
Chalky and his friend Spot

Ella's mum Kate said: "They've been in our family for more than 50 years so they're very special to us."

