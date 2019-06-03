play
Watch Newsround

Why are there two Eids?

Last updated at 08:54
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
How do you celebrate Eid? (2017)

Muslims across the UK will celebrate Eid al-Fitr tomorrow to mark the end of Ramadan.

It's a day of celebrations and for children it often means lots of presents! The name is often shortened to 'Eid'.

You might have also heard of a festival called Eid al-Adha, which is also referred to as 'Eid'.

Read on to find out more about both of these festivals and the differences between them.

Eid MubarakGetty Images
Many Muslims will say the greeting Eid Mubarak on Eid - it means 'blessed Eid'
Why are there two Eids?

The word 'Eid' means 'feast' or 'festival'.

Each year Muslims celebrate both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, but the names often get shortened to just 'Eid' and that's why it can be confusing.

Eid al-Fitr - which means 'festival of the breaking of the fast - is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, which is a month when many adult Muslims fast.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Find out what it's like for a family fasting during Ramadan?

Eid al-Adha - which means 'feast of the sacrifice' - is celebrated just over two months later, at the same time when many Muslims perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Festivals in Islam are based on the lunar calendar, which is around 11 days shorter than the solar calendar - the calendar which most people in the world use in their day-to-day life.

Being based on the lunar calendar means the dates of both Eids change each year, but Eid al-Fitr is always a little over two months before Eid al-Adha.

On both Eids, many Muslims will go to special Eid prayers at their local mosque and have a day of celebrations with family and friends.

Family eating Eid mealGetty Images
Eid meals with family and friends are a big part of the celebrations.

More like this

eid
play
0:31

Kids tell us how they'll celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Young Muslim girls show their hands decorated with henna after attending prayers on Eid Al-Fitr

What is Ramadan?

Muslim Hajj pilgrims praying around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

What is the Hajj pilgrimage?

Children celebrating Eid

Chat: How will you be celebrating Eid al-Fitr?

Boy with balloons

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Top Stories

trump-arriving-in-the-uk.

US President Trump has arrived in the UK for state visit

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive at state dinner in Dublin

What is a state visit?

comments
2
bgt-logo

Who won Britain's Got Talent?

comments
2
Newsround Home