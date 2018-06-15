The UK is remembering a terrible fire in a block of flats that happened in London one year ago.

On Wednesday 14 June 2017, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Grenfell Tower in North Kensington in London.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, but the fire spread extremely quickly throughout the 24 storeys of the building.

As a result of the blaze, 72 people lost their lives and many more were injured.

In response to the fire, the group Kids on the Green was created for families, children and teens to come together and get away from the devastation.

It offers different classes and support for kids, saying it doesn't want the children from the area to be defined by the fire, but to give them opportunities and amazing memories.

Ayshah went to meet the kids to find out how they've been getting on.