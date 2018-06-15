play
Watch Newsround

Grenfell Tower fire: Meet the kids who live nearby

The UK is remembering a terrible fire in a block of flats that happened in London one year ago.

On Wednesday 14 June 2017, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Grenfell Tower in North Kensington in London.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, but the fire spread extremely quickly throughout the 24 storeys of the building.

As a result of the blaze, 72 people lost their lives and many more were injured.

In response to the fire, the group Kids on the Green was created for families, children and teens to come together and get away from the devastation.

It offers different classes and support for kids, saying it doesn't want the children from the area to be defined by the fire, but to give them opportunities and amazing memories.

Ayshah went to meet the kids to find out how they've been getting on.

Watch more videos

Video

Grenfell Tower fire: Meet the kids who live nearby

Video

Brexit: What do you think of Westminster's arguments?

Video

'In books, everyone should include as much of the world as they can'

Video

How to make a spook-tastic Halloween costume without harming the planet

Video

Watch: The strangest news of the week!

Video

The cast of the Addams family answer your questions

Video

Brixton riots 1981: 'We felt that we didn't belong'

Video

Listen to the loudest bird in the world!

Video

Female astronauts hope to be an 'inspiration to do something great'

Video

Meet nine-year-old skateboarder Kamali

Video

Is this 'Spiderwoman'?!

Video

Watch: England to France in 68 seconds

Video

Freestyle skier completes amazing training routine

Video

Why learning music at school is so important

Video

‘Plastic bags were invented to help save the planet'

Video

YouTube star Jamal Edwards opens youth centre

Video

Medal-winning gymnasts take on our funny faces quiz

Video

Kids quiz astronauts on board ISS

Video

Comic book tackles knife crime

Video

'My youth centre changed my life'

Video

Angelina Jolie: My kids think I'm funny as Maleficent

Video

What do the Strictly stars think of fake tan, costumes and the dance-off?

Video

The cows eating charcoal to save the planet!

Video

Banning cars to make playing out safer

Video

Why microplastics are a threat to worms

Video

Will Greta Thunberg win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Top Stories

ed-sheeran.

How many records has Ed Sheeran broken?

comments
Mike and Katya
image

What are the Strictly dances for Week 7?

Izzy-Flo-and-Sid
image

Nine rescue pets who've found new families!

Newsround Home