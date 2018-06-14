The UK is remembering a terrible fire in a block of flats that happened in London one year ago.

On Wednesday 14 June 2017, a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Grenfell Tower in North Kensington in London.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene quickly, but the fire spread extremely quickly throughout the 24 storeys of the building.

As a result of the blaze, 72 people lost their lives and many more were injured.

Ayshah went to speak to Naila who lived on the 18th floor of the building and had to evacuate with her family.

Action for Children has been helping Naila and others to come to terms with what happened so that they can rebuild their lives.

One year on, the family are now settling into their new home.

