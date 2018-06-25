Newsround website: Find out more

Website Help

Answers to all your questions about the Newsround website.

Signing in and Registering

What is a BBC account and how do I get one?

Having a BBC account means that you have a username and password that you can use to sign in to the Newsround and CBBC website. There are some things on the website that you need an account for, like posting a comment.

To get a BBC account, get your parent or guardian to click on any 'Register' link and follow the instructions.

What is a display name and how do I get one?

A 'display name' (or screen name) is the name that will appear when you write a comment on the Newsround/CBBC website. It is the name for you to be known by without having to tell anyone your full name.

Everybody's display name has to be looked at by our team of moderators to make sure it doesn't break the rules. To make sure your display name doesn't break the rules, ask an adult to check that:

The name doesn't identify you (you can have your first name but no surnames);

You don't use the name elsewhere on social media;

It doesn't contain any rude or offensive words;

It doesn't contain anything commercial like brand names;

It doesn't contain anything like film titles or songs that aren't for children.

It doesn't include the term "Official" in it, or a ✓

You can still comment while you're waiting for your display name to be approved, but your display name will appear as a U-number (e.g. U1234567). This will change to show your chosen display name as soon as our moderators have checked that it doesn't break the rules. It can take up to two days for a display name to be approved.

Why is my display name not showing?

There are two reasons why your display name might not be showing:

1. You might have only just created it, and our moderators have not looked at it yet. It can take up to two days for a display name to be approved.

2. Your display name has been rejected by our team of moderators because they believe it breaks the rules listed above. Don't worry - you can change your display name at any time by going into your account settings. You'll need to tell your parent or guardian that you've changed your display name, so they can go into their own account settings and approve it. It will then go back to our moderators for approval before you will see it on the Newsround/CBBC website.

If you would like to change your display name then follow this link.

If you would like to make a complaint about your Newsround/CBBC account then follow this link.

What's the difference between a username and a display name?

A username is the name you use to sign in to your account. Your username can be anything you want, but make sure you can remember it! Other children from the Newsround website never see this name.

A display name is the name that you're known by on the Newsround website - everyone else can see it when you post a comment.

Why do I need a display name before I can use CBBC/Newsround comments?

You need a display name so that we have a name to show above your comments on the website. We can't show your username because this might contain your full name and it's against the rules to reveal your full name on the Newsround website.

What if I forget my password or it doesn't work?

If your password doesn't work it might be because the computer is being fussy about capital letters and lower case letters. Check you're using the right type of big and small letters. You can reset your password if you've forgotten it.

What if I forget my username?

If you forget your username, you won't be able to sign in to your BBC account, and you'll have to make a new one. To stop it happening again, write your password and username in two separate, secret places that only you know about.

Why do I need to sign in to the website?

There is lots you can do on the Newsround website without signing in but there are some things that don't work without a BBC account.

When you sign in you can:

Post comments on the website

What do you do with the information that I give when I sign up?

We do not store any more data than we need or share your data with anyone else.

If you or your parent or guardian want to know more about how the BBC uses any personal details, please visit the BBC Privacy Policy.

If you would like your details removed from the Newsround website please visit this page to let us know.

Comments

How do I use Newsround Comments?

To use Newsround comments, you need to create a BBC account. Your parent of guardian must create an account for you here

Can I check my comment before I post?

Yes. Once you've written your comment you can click 'preview' to see how it will appear on the page. When you're happy with your comment click 'post comment'.

Why hasn't my comment appeared yet?

We read every comment before it appears on the site. As we get tons of comments each day, it may take a little while before your comment appears. Usually your comment will appear a couple of hours after you post it but sometimes you might have to wait up to 24 hours. If your comment breaks the rules it will be stopped from appearing on the website.

What are the rules?

To make comments safe and friendly we need to have some rules about what you can't say. You can read the full set of rules here. If your comment hasn't appeared after 24 hours and you don't think you've broken any of the rules then contact us.

How do I stay safe on comments?

Never write anything that could identify you. For example, don't write your address, school name, phone number, full name or social media details (we will stop any comments that contain those details).

When talking to people on the internet, you can never really be sure if they are who they say they are. Never arrange to meet anyone that you first met through comments. If you feel threatened or are worried about a situation online then contact us.

Newsround has lots of information about staying safe online.

What is a moderator?

A moderator is a person who reads all the comments that are written on the Newsround website and checks that they're ok to appear. If a comment breaks one of the rules, the moderator stops it from appearing on the website. Any time that comments are open, there is a moderator checking them.

What time do comments open and close?

Newsround comments are open 7.30am-8pm every day.

Why are comments are not working properly?

If you think that comments are not working, first check that you are signed in to the website. (To know if you're signed in, check if you can see your username at the top of the page.)

If you still have problems, contact us and explain exactly what happens when you try to post a comment.

What do you do with my comments?

For your safety we have to keep a copy of all comments including what you say, your username, and when you wrote the comment. This will only ever be used if there is a complaint against someone.

If your comment raises concern for your safety, we may need to pass this on to be looked into to make sure you are safe.