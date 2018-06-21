play
Last updated at 05:54

The girl who fosters dogs for homeless people

A lot of homeless people keep pet dogs for company, but what happens when they can't look after them?

That's where Gemma steps in!

The 13-year-old takes in the dogs when their homeless owners are ill or in hospital, looking after them until their owners can take them back.

This type of dog sitting is called 'fostering' and it's how she came to meet her new best friend Kiki.

Watch this video to find out more.

