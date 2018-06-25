Terms and conditions for Riddle opinion polls

1. From time to time Newsround will ask you to give your opinions on various topics by way of an online poll provided by Riddle. You can take part by accessing the relevant Newsround page and viewing the Riddle widget.

You will find a question and a list of several alternative answers. You can place your vote by electronically selecting the answer you wish to choose.

2. Participants cannot vote by any other method. You may only vote once. The final result will be shown when the vote has closed. Live results will be displayed during the vote window. These should not be taken as an indicator of the final published results, they are just a snapshot for interest.

3. You will only be able to vote when the poll is open, if the poll is closed you will not be able to vote.

4. This is not a competition and there will be no prize for taking part in any poll.

5. The BBC reserves the right to suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the poll. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion.

6. If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the poll may be cancelled or a contingency plan may be actioned.

7. The BBC reserves the right to change or cancel the vote at any time.

8. The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction, or any other problem with any online system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered and recorded.

9. Please note that any BBC Group staff member, Riddle staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the vote is not eligible to vote.

10. The voting in this programme accords with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Voting. Participants using Riddle to vote online are subject to the BBC's standard Privacy Policy, Cookies Policy and Terms of Use.

11. The BBC will use your personal data in accordance with our Privacy Policy. For example, we will use your personal data for the purpose of running the vote. Please note - that using the Riddle platform does mean Riddle collects some information. For more on this, Google analytics (which the Riddle platform uses) and Riddle's Privacy Policy please see here.

12. These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of England and Wales.