The Great British Bee Count is under way!

Bees are an important part of our world. They help to pollinate plants that create the food we eat.

But bee numbers have been dropping and now these little animals need our help.

The charity Friends of the Earth have launched the Great British Bee Count to do just that.

Neil James Brain This is a common carder bee

It's aimed to teach people how to help bumblebees and solitary bees this summer.

They have launched an app that will help you identify and record different species, plant bee-friendly plants and create bee homes.

It's hoped that while you learn more about bees, the experts will learn more too.