Children remember the Manchester Arena attack

It is one year since there was an attack at the Manchester Arena, in which 22 people lost their lives.

We have been to meet a choir who are singing in an event to mark the one-year anniversary.

Here, they are reading from a famous poem about Manchester called This Is The Place, written by a poet called Tony Walsh for the charity Forever Manchester.

If you are upset by this story or anything else which you hear in the news, please follow the advice on this page.

Children remember the Manchester Arena attack

