play
Watch Newsround

What is the dark side, or far side, of the moon?

Last updated at 06:32
Earth and the moonNASA
There's a side of the moon that we don't get to see from Earth

China is set to launch its Chang'e-4 space probe this Saturday to explore the dark side of the moon - the side that Earth doesn't usually get to see.

No space probe has ever reached that part of the moon's surface because of communication difficulties.

But in May this year China launched a satellite called Queqiao, or Magpie Bridge, to try and solve this problem.

The satellite will relay signals from the Chang'e-4 space probe on the far side of the moon back to scientists on Earth.

A model of the rover that will lbe on the dark side of the moon.Getty Images
This is a model of the space rover that will be on the surface of the far side of the moon

What is the 'dark side' of the moon?

There's a part of the moon that we don't see from Earth as the moon always keeps the same side facing towards us.

That side isn't actually always 'dark' but because not much is known about it, it's seen as a bit mysterious and that's why the name 'dark' is given.

But a better name that is often used is the 'far side' of the moon.

'Dark' or far side of the moonNSSDC
This is one of the first pictures of the far side or 'dark' side of the moon.

In 1968, astronauts aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft were the first humans to set eyes on the far side in person as they orbited the moon.

A few years earlier in 1959, the Luna 3 spacecraft returned the first pictures of the far side of the moon.

More like this

Big Falcon Rocket

First SpaceX tourist to the Moon to be billionaire Yusaku Maezawa

People gather as they wait for the sun to go down and the appearance of the "Blood moon" in Berlin on July 27, 2018. The "Blood moon" total lunar eclipse, is the longest of the 21st century.
image

Blood moon: Pictures from around the world

moon
image

Pictures: 'Super blue blood Moon' seen across the world

A Blood Moon

Super Blue Blood Moon: What is it and can I see it?

Comments

This entry is now closed for comments.

Top Stories

Girl and her sister

What's happening in Yemen?

Santa on a paddleboard
play
0:29

Santas jump on paddleboards for charity

Book cover Doctor Who: The Secret in Vault 13

Doctor Who: Questions for author David Solomons

comments
10
Newsround Home