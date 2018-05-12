play
New space food designed for Canadian astronauts

The Canadian Space Agency have been busy putting together a new menu for their astronauts.

Smoked salmon, dried red peppers and lobster and crab pate are just some of the fancy foods that could be eaten onboard the International Space Station.

They are making them for their astronaut David St-Jacques, who is heading into space later this year.

The food has to have a long shelf life, be able to be packaged and rehydrated and not have too many crumbs.

All the foods are uniquely Canadian, so you can be sure maple cream cookies with maple syrup are on the menu.

