More Newsround Special Films
Typhoon Haiyan: Surviving the Typhoon
Nelson Mandela: Newsround in South Africa
Cyberbullying: A Newsround Special
Hard Times: The Recession
My Dyslexic Mind: A Newsround Special
Racism in Football
Up And Away: Starting Secondary School
Behind Closed Doors: Dealing with Domestic Violence
Afghanistan: Growing Up in a War Zone
Afghanistan: Life on the Frontline
Living With Alcohol: A Newsround Special
Living in Care: The Real Tracy Beaker Story
My Autism and Me: A Newsround Special
Gone: Coping with Death
Internet Safety: Caught in the Web
Living with Cancer: A Newsround Special
Advice if you're upset by the news