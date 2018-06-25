play
Newsround Special Films

WATCH: Finding My Family - Windrush
WATCH: Finding My Family - Partition
WATCH: Maisie Goes To Hollywood
WATCH: Inside My Head
WATCH: Hiroshima - A Newsround Special
WATCH: Defending the Rhino
WATCH: Is Tech Taking Over?
WATCH: The Japanese Tsunami Five Years On
WATCH: Brothers and Sisters
WATCH: Bullying - The Newsround Debate
WATCH: Being Me - A Newsround Special
WATCH: Growing Up Black in America
WATCH: How to Make Friends on Planet Earth
WATCH: America v Food
WATCH: Frontline Families
WATCH: Children of Kabul - An Uncertain Future
More Newsround Special Films

Typhoon Haiyan: Surviving the Typhoon

Nelson Mandela: Newsround in South Africa

Cyberbullying: A Newsround Special

Hard Times: The Recession

My Dyslexic Mind: A Newsround Special

Racism in Football

Up And Away: Starting Secondary School

Behind Closed Doors: Dealing with Domestic Violence

Afghanistan: Growing Up in a War Zone

Afghanistan: Life on the Frontline

Living With Alcohol: A Newsround Special

Living in Care: The Real Tracy Beaker Story

My Autism and Me: A Newsround Special

Gone: Coping with Death

Internet Safety: Caught in the Web

Living with Cancer: A Newsround Special

Advice if you're upset by the news

