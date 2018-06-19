The Plastic Problem: What you're doing to help

Plastics are used every day in lots of different ways but there is a problem once they've been used and thrown away.

The issue is that plastics don't break down or rot in the same way that other materials do.

The pieces just get smaller and smaller.

It's thought that 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans every year.

This can harm sea life and is very bad for the environment.

Governments and people around the world have started to take action to fix the problem, so we were wondering what you were doing to help?

Your comments about what you're doing to help

Pupils at Budehaven School

Children from our school are collecting milk tops, so that the milk tops can be made into plastic toys, chairs and cutlery. Then when these products are sold, the money collected will go to a charity called Lupus UK.

We have been helping children in Year 6 to sort recyclable plastic during our lunchtimes.

George and Luke (from class 2F at Coopersale Hall School).

I'm using two bins at my house one for plastic stuff to be recycled and the other food waste

Milano, 9

Primary 2 in Kirkhill Primary school have been working hard on a plastic pollution enterprise topic. The children worked very hard to create a business to help reduce plastic pollution. They came up with a business plan, pitch and organised a Garden Party with friends and families. At this Garden Party primary 2 sold products items made out of recycled plastic. They managed to make £643 which will be donated to The Marine Conservation Society to support them in cleaning plastic up from our oceans.

P2, Kirkhill Primary School

We make sure we recycle as much of the materials we use in order to help the environment in the proper bins.We reuse as much as we can - e.g. reusing a plastic water bottle. We reuse plastic objects as toys using our imagination. We pick rubbish up from the floor when in public and recycle what we can. We try to use as many materials that can be recycled as we can. We learn as much as we can about the problem so that we can help to solve it.

Year 4, Lyndhurst School