Anti-Semitism: What is it and why are the Labour Party talking about it?

There are a lot of stories in the news about the Labour party and something called anti-Semitism.

But what is anti-Semitism and why are people talking about it?

What is anti-Semitism?

Anti-Semitism is language or behaviour that displays or suggests a dislike towards Jewish people.

It can result in an individual or group being treated unequally, unfairly or unkindly because of their Jewish faith.

It can be a form of hate crime, depending on how serious the incident is.

What has happened with the Labour party?

The Labour Party has been in the news a lot recently for the views reportedly expressed by some of its members, complaints that those views are anti-Semitic and then more complaints about way the party has handled it.

In 2016, the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, announced an investigation inquiry into anti-Semitism and other forms of racism in the Labour party.

The inquiry reported that while the Labour Party was not "overrun" by anti-Semitism, there was an "occasionally toxic atmosphere" and made recommendations about how to deal with this, not all of which have been implemented yet.

Jeremy Corbyn has been a supporter of rights for Palestinian people in conflicts between Israel and the Palestinians for a long time.

He himself has been accused of anti-Semitic behaviour, of not cracking down hard enough or quickly enough on anti-Semitism and for attending or taking part in events with other people individuals who are accused of anti-Semitism, but he has always insisted he isn't prejudiced.

"I have on occasion appeared on platforms with people whose views I completely reject," he said in response. "I apologise for the concerns and anxiety that this has caused."

Mr Corbyn has acknowledged that the Labour party has a problem with anti-Semitism and there are many cases waiting to be resolved.

"We recognise that anti-Semitism has occurred in pockets within the Labour Party, causing pain and hurt to our Jewish community in the Labour Party and the rest of the country," he said. He added that he was "sincerely sorry" and said that "Anti-Semitism is a poison in our society, I am determined to drive it out of our society, including wherever it raises its head in my own party and that's exactly what we are doing."

What is the latest news?

There have been arguments within the Labour Party about how to deal with the anti-Semitism claims.

To try to draw up clear party rules, lots of people said Labour should adopt a definition of anti-Semitism written by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) a well-respected worldwide group that fights for education and remembrance of what happened to Jews and other groups leading up to, and during, World War II.

Campaign group Labour Against anti-Semitism said it was "disappointed" by the added statement. Members are seen here protesting earlier in the year

Some members felt it was important to accept the full wording to show clearly that Labour rejected anti-Semitism but others didn't want to accept the full wording of this as they felt it wouldn't allow them to criticise Israel.

However, now the party HAVE accepted this definition with an accompanying statement that "this will not in any way undermine freedom of expression on Israel or the rights of Palestinians".

How has everyone responded to this?

There has been a mixed response to what the Labour party has done.

Labour's Deputy Leader Tom Watson has said he hoped that adopting the full IHRA definition would be the "start of a new conversation with the Jewish community in Britain".

Talking about the extra statement BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg explains: "It will be important to many of Mr Corbyn's supporters who want the right to criticise Israel."

But campaign group Labour Against anti-Semitism said it was "disappointed" by the added statement, which it feels will give some people an excuse to express anti-Semitic behaviour.