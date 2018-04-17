play
Watch Newsround

Syria expert answers your questions

The war in Syria has been ongoing for a number of years now, and many of you have questions about it.

As the war has been happening for so long now, there are many different and complicated parts to understand.

Martin Patience, a BBC Middle East correspondent based in Beirut, has answered some of the questions you have sent in to us.

Watch the clip above to find out more.

If you're upset by anything you see or hear in the news, you can read our guide on what to do.

Watch more videos

Video

Syria expert answers your questions

Video

'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'

Video

Esport expert Frankie Ward's top gaming advice

Video

How was the Earth made?

Video

Watch: 11-year-old skateboarder with some serious skills

Video

FaZe Clan gets its first female pro-gamer

Video

Why are insects so amazing?

Video

'Why I'm glad that I have alopecia'

Video

London's Olympic history

Video

What's on Boris Johnson's to-do list?

Video

Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Video

Put yourself on the Moon with CBBC Buzz

Video

The best weird and wacky bugs

Video

A look back at Nelson Mandela's life

Top Stories

Fizzy-drinks

Energy drink ban in Scotland's sports centres

Meghan-Markle.

It's Meghan's birthday!

comments
habitable-zone-nasa

Nasa's Tess discovers Earth-like planet

Newsround Home