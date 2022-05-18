Queen in colour: 11 of Her Majesty's marvellous outfits
One thing that the Queen is well known for is her love of brightly coloured outfits, so to mark her birthday, we thought we'd look back at some of the best.
It's the Queen golden Jubilee this month! So we're taking a look back at some of her brightest and most marvellous outfits. Let's start at one end of the rainbow - red. Here she is greeting school children in Victoria Square in 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations: 60 years on the throne.
Getty Images
And now moving onto yellow! Well, on a bright sunny on Monday 17 June 2022 the Queen came to launch the brand new Elizabeth London Underground line - named after her, of course - wearing this wonderfully bright ensemble!
PA Media
Pink is a colour that regularly features in the Queen's wardrobe - and the opening of the Alexandra bandstand in London in April 2016 was no exception. We wonder if she was also smiling as she was going to be celebrating turning 90 the very next day!
Getty Images
Probably one of the brightest outfits we have ever seen Her Majesty wear came at the 2016 Trooping the Colour celebrations, which marked her 90th birthday. You could see her bright green dress as she watched a fly past from a balcony at Buckingham Palace from a long way off!
Getty Images
It's not always bright and bold colours though! The Queen wears lots of pastel shades too. Here, it seems like she picked an extremely suitable colour to wear when visiting the Olympic swimming pool at Corby. It's as if she's wearing camouflage!
Getty Images
Here she is again wearing a lovely pastel shade, opting for purple as she greeted well-wishes in the market square in Hitchin in Hertfordshire as she continued a tour around the UK as part of her 2012 celebrations.
Getty Images
In 2013, she wore a bright purple outfit to visit Southwark Cathedral where she was viewing a new stained glass window. We wonder if the window was as colourful as her outfit!
Getty Images
If you're visiting an art academy, it seems as good an occasion as any to wear something as bright and colourful as a paintbox - and this is what the Queen did when visiting the Royal Academy of Arts in London in March 2018.
Getty Images
If there's one place that you can imagine the Queen wearing one of her beloved brightly coloured outfits, you would imagine a garden party would be it, such as this one held at the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
Getty Images
And finally to blue. As part of a historic visit to Northern Ireland, the Queen visited Macartin's Cathedral in a town called Enniskillen. She opted for a bright blue look as she was all smiles to greet the crowds who were waiting for her.
Getty Images
It's nice to get dressed up to go to the theatre - and that's exactly what the Queen did to visit Broadway Theatre in Barking in July 2015. We wonder what she will wear for her birthday celebrations this year!