The UK has taken part in missile attacks overnight on what it says are Syrian chemical weapons factories.

The US and France were also involved in the missions against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The missiles hit places near to the Syrian capital, Damascus, as well as two locations near the city of Homs, according to the US.

This action comes after claims of a chemical attack in an area of Syria called Douma which shocked a lot of people.

Many think the chemical attack was carried out by Syria's President Assad - but both he and the Russian government, who support him, say they didn't do it.