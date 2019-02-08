World's wackiest races

Seven marathons across seven continents in seven days. Sounds totally ridiculous? Then you need to check out these other zany races...
British runner Susannah Gill has won the World Marathon Challenge after completing seven marathons across seven continents in seven days. She ran the gruelling 295km (183 miles) in a world record time of 24 hours 19 minutes nine seconds, burning up to 5,000 calories a day. Fewer than 200 people have managed to run the '777' challenge. The runners go through Nova in Antarctica, Cape Town, Perth, Dubai, Madrid, Santiago and Miami, and fly for over 63 hours over 55,000 miles across the globe
Marathon des Sables: Six days in the Sahara Desert, running 156 miles in 40°C heat - if this sounds like the holiday from hell, this might not be the endurance race for you! In spite of the obvious drawbacks of the trip, thousands of people take part every year!
The Everest Marathon: Don't fancy the heat of the Sahara? How about the freezing temperatures of Mount Everest? The so-called 'Highest Marathon in the World' takes place close to Mount Everest's Base Camp, that's at an altitude of over 5,000 metres! Try not to look down...
The Great Wall of China Marathon: So maybe heights aren't your thing? What about running along the most famous wall in the world? This course takes you 26 miles along China's historic wall, with awe-inspiring views of the local villages and valleys. Just try not to slip down those steep stairs...
Antarctic Marathon: Somewhere flatter might be better - how about a race on the world's southernmost continent - the Antarctic? Here you can run in -20°C weather, through snow and ice, and maybe catch up with the locals, like this penguin! Does anyone else think that he looks a bit confused?
The Man versus Horse Marathon: We are back in the United Kingdom for this one. What could possibly be weird about a marathon in Wales? Well, this marathon pits man against horse! The idea started as a conversation about who would win in a race across the mountains - a man or a horse? They decided to find out for themselves! Only two people have won against the horses so far in over 25 years. Maybe we can let the horses have this one.
Walt Disney World Marathon: Running across deserts, over mountains, through sub-zero temperatures and against massive horses is all well and good, but maybe we need to put a bit more fun into these races? How about a marathon at a theme park? Walt Disney World in Florida hosts a marathon event every year that goes through their world-famous park! Even the medals feature Disney characters.