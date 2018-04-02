Josh: I'm living with a brain tumour

Josh is 10-years-old and likes to spend his time playing video games and with his family.

When he was two, his family found out that he had a brain tumour, which is a growth of cells that can grow in an abnormal way.

For Josh, it meant he had to have two big operations and spend years of his life in hospital.

He was only able to take his first steps at six years old and uses a wheelchair and frame to help him move around.

But he doesn't let it stop him from doing the things he enjoys.

Watch him talk about his inspiring story!