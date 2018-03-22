Six sporting shockers

Last up, to a very young looking Roger Federer. Believe it or not, there was a time when he wasn't a record-breaking legend. But at the US Open in 2004, he showed what was coming. The guy in the cap is Lleyton Hewitt, he was a top player - the youngest male ever to be ranked no. 1 in the world - and he hadn’t lost a set coming into the final. But when he played Federer he was blown away. The score was 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 - a double bagel (can you work out why it's called that?). At least that second set saved him a bit of face. It's up to England's cricketers now to see what they can do after their terrible start.