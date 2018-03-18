Sabrina and Daniel: We saved our Grandma's life

Brother and sister Daniel, 10, and Sabrina, 8, managed to do something amazing when an unexpected emergency happened to their family.

They had just got home after the last day of school in July when they found their Grandma on the floor, unconscious.

Luckily, they had both learnt how to do emergency first aid at scouts a few months earlier.

They put their Grandma into the recovery position and cleared her airway, which means making sure her throat is not blocked and she can breathe.

