Winter Paralympics 2022: Everything you need to know about the sports

The 2022 Olympic Games may have come to an end, but winter sport lovers don't have long to wait for more thrilling snow and ice action because the Winter Paralympics are round the corner!

The Winter Paralympics 2022 takes place in Beijing in China from 4-13 March.

Here's our rundown of five winter sports to look forward to and who to watch out for...

Para Alpine Skiing

Athletes use their speed and agility to ski down slopes at speeds of around 100km/h (60 miles an hour), across five different events including slalom where athletes have to ski between poles.

There are three competition categories - standing, sitting and vision-impaired. Results take into account each athlete's disability when calculating a time.

Para Alpine skiers who are blind or visually impaired, have a guide to help them race down the mountain. Some guides use speakers strapped to their backs while others give athletes directions using headsets.

Who to watch: The squad hasn't been announced yet, but there are some very likely candidates.

Keep an eye on 24 year-old Millie Knight. The three-time Paralympic medallist took gold in January at the World Para Snow Sports Championships winning the super combined visually-impaired skiing title with guide Brett Wild.

There's also Britain's most-decorated Winter Paralympian, Menna Fitzpatrick. She won a gold, two silvers and a bronze at the 2018 Paralympic Games with Jen Kehoe and will be hoping to add to her collection with her new guide Katie Guest.

Wheelchair Curling

The sport is similar to the Olympic version but with one key difference - no sweeping is allowed, meaning pushing the stone accurately is even more important.

From a stationary wheelchair, the athlete delivers the stone either using their hand and arm or using a stick with a bracket which fits over the handle of the stone. The team which places the most stones closest to the centre of the target wins the point.

Teams are comprised of mixed male and female athletes who have a physical disability in the lower half of their body.

Who to watch: The ParalympicsGB wheelchair curling team will be hoping to repeat the success of the team GB Olympic curlers who bought home Britain's only medals.

The team includes Gregor Ewan who is competing in his third Paralympic Games and Hugh Nibloe who was at Pyeongchang in 2018. They'll be showing David Melrose, Meggan Dawson-Farrell and alternate Charlotte McKenna the ropes in Beijing.

Para Snowboard

Para snowboard features three disciplines: snowboard-cross, banked slalom and giant slalom.

In snowboard cross, boarders race down a course with various terrain features such as banks, rollers and jumps.

Banked slalom is an event where the athletes race on a course with banked turns. All competitors take three timed runs. The best timed run determines the final results.

The squad hadn't been announced yet.

Para Ice Hockey

In para ice hockey, players sit in double-blade sledges to whizz around on the ice.

It's fast and furious, and very physical - no wonder it's one of the biggest attractions for sports fans!

Athletes use specially-designed sledges fitted with two blades so they can move across the ice. They also have two playing sticks - both to push the sledge along like a ski pole, as well as to control and shoot the puck.

Great Britain has never won a medal in the sport and last competed in 2006 so there isn't a GB para ice hockey team going to Beijing.

Instead the countries to watch are USA, Canada and The Russian Paralympic Committee. USA recently won gold in the World Championships.

Para Nordic Skiing

There are two competitions in this sport - cross-country skiing and biathlon - the sport is a test of endurance and skill.

The cross-country element has been part of the Winter Paralympics since the first ever Games in Sweden in 1976 while biathlon started in 1988. Athletes with a visual disability were included four years later.

Biathlon evolved from thousands of years ago when Scandinavians hunted on skis using a rifle.

In para biathlon, athletes with vision impairments use rifles which make a sound to help them aim. Depending on the signal intensity, the noise indicates when the athlete is on target.

Who to watch: The squad hasn't been announced yet but Scott Meenagh could be a likely contender. He became the first man for 20 years to represent Great Britain in Para Nordic skiing when he took part at the 2018 Paralympic Games.