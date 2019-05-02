Record breaker Lionel Messi's career in numbers

Getty Images Lionel Messi scored his 600th goal for Barcelona against Liverpool last night

On Wednesday evening, superstar Lionel Messi scored his 600th goal for Barcelona in their 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League.

The landmark goal was an amazing long-range free kick and was scored exactly 14 years to the day since his first ever Barcelona goal!

Considering he's only 31 years old that's pretty good going - but that's not all he's achieved his impressive career.

We take a look at some of his other accomplishments.

Getty Images Messi is the only player in history to score 40+ club goals in 8 consecutive seasons

How many goals has Messi scored?

Lionel Messi is a goal machine - there's no better way to put it. He simply scores for fun and over the last few years he's broken quite a few records in the process.

He is the all-time top-scorer in the Spanish league La Liga, with 417 goals - at least 106 more than any other player! The next best is Cristiano Ronaldo with 311.

In 2012, Messi broke a 40-year-old record held by the German legend Gerd Muller when he set a new record for the most goals in a calendar year - 91 and if you include friendly games that number rises to 96.

During the 2012-13 season, he managed to scored in 21 games in a row in La Liga, which is an unbelievable achievement. He only failed to score in four league games that season.

Getty Images Messi is the youngest player to have reached 100 caps for Argentina

He's also Argentina's top scorer currently on 64 goals, which is nearly double the amount Argentina legend Diego Maradona scored.

In 2012, he became the first player to score five goals in a single Champions League game - that was against Bayer Leverkusen.

How many trophies has Messi won?

Lionel Messi has helped his club and country win a fair few trophies thanks to all of the goals he's scored during his career.

Since his first match for Barcelona in 2004, Lionel Messi has won a whopping 30 trophies with Barcelona.

That includes...

4 Champions League trophies

10 La Liga titles

6 Copa Del Reys

8 Spanish Super Cups

3 UEFA Super Cups

Getty Images Messi won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008 alongside Sergio Aguero, who now plays for Manchester City

But that's just for Barcelona. He's also won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina at Beijing 2008 and he also won the under-20 World Cup.

Last but definitely not least, as well as all of his goals and trophies, he's also won plenty of personal accolades, including an astonishing five Ballon D'Ors when he was voted the world's best footballer.

What a player!