Snow forecast: What is a weather warning?

Press Association Mountains near Killakee in the south east of Dublin have been covered in snow.

Get ready for some pretty chilly weather!

Snow and ice is predicted for much of the UK over the next few days.

Some places have already been covered, with roads and schools being shut in Scotland, northern England and Wales.

The Met Office - which forecasts the UK's weather - has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire This van needed some help after getting stuck in snow in Cumbria.

This isn't the most severe warning it can issue, but it does mean the cold weather is likely to cause some disruption.

The warning is in place for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland until Wednesday, and until Friday 1 February for much of England and Wales.

As much as 10cm of snow could fall on higher ground with temperatures dropping across the UK.

What is a weather warning?

The Met Office has different types of weather warnings to make sure that people stay safe when severe weather hits the UK.

This can include heavy rain, snow, wind, fog and ice.

The warnings have different colours depending on how bad - and potentially dangerous - the weather is.

These are yellow, amber and red.

What is a red weather warning?

PA

Red is the most serious kind of weather warning that the Met Office can issue.

It means that it is likely that the weather will cause damage, for example to buildings and roads.

People are told to avoid travelling if they can.

A red weather warning means it's expected that there will be problems getting out and about - so buses, trains and flights may be delayed or cancelled altogether.

Getty Images

It could affect power cables which may mean homes in the area have power cuts.

It also means that there could be a risk to people's lives if they are not careful.

The Met Office says that when it issues a red weather warning, people must stay away from areas which could be potentially dangerous, and they should follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

What is an amber weather warning?

An amber warning is the next level down from a red warning, so the situation is not quite as severe.

Amber means it is quite likely that bad weather will affect people, possibly including travel delays, road and rail closures and power cuts.

People should be prepared to change their plans to make sure that everybody stays safe from the impact of the weather.

What is a yellow weather warning?

AFP/Getty Images A car drives up a very snowy Winnats Pass near Castleton

A yellow warning is the one down from amber, so is the least severe warning of the three.

It means the weather is likely to have some impact, for example travel disruption.

Many people might be able to carry on as normal but others will be directly affected.

People are advised to keep an eye on the latest forecast to work out how much they might be impacted, especially if the weather changes or gets worse.

Normally the Met Office will put out specific advice or issues to watch out for as part of their weather warnings.