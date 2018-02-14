This week millions of people all over the world will be celebrating Chinese New Year - but what is it?

Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is the most important festival in the traditional Chinese calendar.

In Chinese tradition, each year is named after one of twelve animals, which feature in the Chinese zodiac.

2018 is the year of the dog - but it won't be the year of the dog again, for another 12 years.

Watch to find out more about what kind of personality a person born in the year of the dog might have.