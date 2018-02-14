play
Watch Newsround

Chinese New Year: Year of the Dog

This week millions of people all over the world will be celebrating Chinese New Year - but what is it?

Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year is the most important festival in the traditional Chinese calendar.

In Chinese tradition, each year is named after one of twelve animals, which feature in the Chinese zodiac.

2018 is the year of the dog - but it won't be the year of the dog again, for another 12 years.

Watch to find out more about what kind of personality a person born in the year of the dog might have.

Watch more videos

Video

Chinese New Year: Year of the Dog

Video

Kids react to Prince Harry and Meghan 'stepping back'

Video

Iran: Your questions answered

Video

Your messages for world leaders in 2020

Video

Strange News

Video

Meet Jess the teenager fighting climate change

Video

Baby Chimp Rescue: What is the show all about?

Video

The incredible frozen city carved from ice

Video

What gaming can we look forward to in 2020?

Video

Harry and Meghan's decision - what does it mean?

Video

Three films you won't want to miss in 2020

Video

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley answers YOUR questions

Video

Can you spot your Christmas elf?

Video

What's on TV this Christmas?

Video

How to always win at Christmas crackers

Video

Karim answers your Strictly Questions

Video

Strictly winners Kelvin and Oti spill the beans!

Video

Check out these awesome drone skills

Video

Meet the twin stars of the new Cats movie!

Video

De'Graft meets the Jumanji stars!

Video

Your advice for Boris Johnson

Video

Here's why 2019 has been the year of Greta Thunberg

Video

'If I were prime minister...'

Video

Fake news: What it is and how to spot it

Video

YOUR general election questions - answered

Video

Nikki Lilly's won the Bafta Special Award

Video

Meet the girls who rescue hedgehogs

Top Stories

Meghan, Harry and Donald Trump

Donald Trump says royal problems are 'sad' for Queen'

comments
greta and a gritter

Greta Thunberg or Gritter Thunberg?!

comments
selena-gomez-new-album

Rare: The story behind Selena Gomez's new album

comments
Newsround Home