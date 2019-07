Now, this isn't your usual party.

The plane these dancers are on is usually used by astronauts to help them prepare to go into space.

It's a special one operated by the European Space Agency so space travellers can find out what it's like to be weightless.

But these guys have found another use for it!

People from all over the world had a 90 minute party, including flashing lights and DJs.

So floating is the new dancing, right?