Kane: I don't think being adopted has changed anything

This week is Adoption Awareness Week at the UK children's charity Barnardo's.

Kane is 15 years old and has known for all of his life that he is adopted.

When he was a baby, he was taken into temporary foster care and was then adopted permanently into a family.

His younger brother Danny, who is from a different birth family than Kane, was also adopted into the family.

Kane says he is happy he has always known he is adopted because it means there aren't any secrets being held from him.

He's still in contact with some of his siblings from his original birth family. He meets up with them occasionally, which he says has helped him understand the reasons why he was adopted, as they are older than him and remember more than he does.

Kane says being adopted feels good because he is happy knowing that he has parents who love him and will always be there for him.

He sometimes thinks about what his life would be like if he wasn't adopted, but says he's glad that things worked out this way, because he is happy with his life.

