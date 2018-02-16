play
Edith: I want to be a farmer when I grow up

9-year-old Edith lives with her family on a farm, where they look after animals.

Her mum Amanda is a shepherdess, which means she looks after sheep by feeding, shearing and lambing them.

Edith looks up to her mum as her role model and wants to be a shepherdess when she is older.

Along with her siblings, she helps out around the farm and is in charge of feeding a calf called Joy everyday.

Edith says there are good and bad things about living on a farm... the good things are that she gets to spend time with animals and has lots of space to play outside.

The more annoying things are how long it can take to get to places such as school, the supermarket, friends houses and the cinema.

