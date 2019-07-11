Slime and other weird things in space

Car: A car isn't the type of transport you'd think of in space but tech genius Elon Musk launched one of his own sports cars into space! Sent up above the atmosphere onboard the Falcon Heavy's first test flight, Mr Musk didn't want to risk sending something important on the world's most powerful rocket - instead Elon decided his old red Tesla roadster with a mannequin, dressed in a space-suit, strapped in the driver's seat could make the journey! Since the test flight, lots of other things have been successfully sent to space on the Falcon rockets.