play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:42

Snow: We want your photos

Someone sledging down a slopeGetty Images

With more snow expected we want your pictures of the white stuff.

It's already been falling in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Northern England and is set to continue.

Are you sledging, building a snowman or having a snowball fight?

Whichever way you're making the most of it let us know and send us a photo.

And of course don't forget to take care and wrap up warm out there!

Send your pictures to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your picture on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

More like this
dog in snow
0:24

Paw-some pup sees first winter snow

Panda playing in snow
0:25

Pandas loving the snow!

Dog running through snow

UK Snow: Brrrr-illiant photos

Top Stories
Reporter Hayley looks to her right, sitting on the ground next to a wall covered in graffiti. Next to her are the words 'Hayley investigates homelessness'

Charities worried about a rise in homeless children

Baby with question marks.

Can you guess which singer this is?

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts while a incident is reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee

What is VAR and why's everyone talking about it?

Newsround Home