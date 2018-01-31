The ice cello and other amazing orchestras

This is one instrument which is definitely NOT too hot to handle.

A cello made entirely of ice!

This video is the first ever concert of the N-Ice Cello project and was held at the Natural Science of Trento in Italy.

Giovanni Sollima played the ice cello inside a bubble inflated with cold air, at a constant temperature of -8° Celsius, while in the lobby of the museum the heating was turned off, and the audience attended the concert at a temperature around 15° Celsius.

Brrrr!

And after it's last concert it, the cello will melt, returning to it`s liquid state and will be thrown into the water of the Mediterranean Sea.