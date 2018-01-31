play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:49

The ice cello and other amazing orchestras

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

This is one instrument which is definitely NOT too hot to handle.

A cello made entirely of ice!

This video is the first ever concert of the N-Ice Cello project and was held at the Natural Science of Trento in Italy.

Giovanni Sollima played the ice cello inside a bubble inflated with cold air, at a constant temperature of -8° Celsius, while in the lobby of the museum the heating was turned off, and the audience attended the concert at a temperature around 15° Celsius.

Brrrr!

And after it's last concert it, the cello will melt, returning to it`s liquid state and will be thrown into the water of the Mediterranean Sea.

Top Stories

A grinning Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan and Harry to have a baby

What is autism?

What is autism?

Graeme and Oti performing in week four.

What happened on Strictly this week?

Newsround Home